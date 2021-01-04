Morgan Stanley Has $3.89 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,365 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Performance Food Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock worth $3,292,114. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

