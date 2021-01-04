Morgan Stanley Purchases 901,106 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 3,331.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,264,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

