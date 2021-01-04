Morgan Stanley Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $88.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after purchasing an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

