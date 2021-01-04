Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth about $265,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth about $346,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $175.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.86. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.50 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cavco Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

