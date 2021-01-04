Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.49. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 779,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,229,000 after purchasing an additional 145,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 463.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 736.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 111,483 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

