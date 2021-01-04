Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $209,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,206 shares in the company, valued at $18,259,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,986. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,805 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 144,194 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 908,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 96,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.