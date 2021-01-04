Multiplier (MXX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $27,409.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $27,409.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00126244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00260062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00526521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00278356 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050723 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance.

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.