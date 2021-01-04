Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 6.3%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.53. 32,346,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 10,206,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 300.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 314,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

