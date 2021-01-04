National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

National Beverage stock opened at $84.90 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $100.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 27.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in National Beverage by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

