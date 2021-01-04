NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.95

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

NCC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

