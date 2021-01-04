Neo (NEO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $822.08 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Neo has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $822.08 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.73 or 0.00050675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00126155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00257596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00531979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00284376 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019209 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

