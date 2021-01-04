Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Tops $115.45 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $115.45 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00029863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00125599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00256222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00530251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00278607 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 116,699,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,699,151 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

