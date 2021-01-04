Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Newmark Group by 396.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $6.86. 59,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,095. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.