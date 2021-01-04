Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Up 5.4%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $63.15. 9,347,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 7,886,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $158,553.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

