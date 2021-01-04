Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.13

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 5441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEXA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

