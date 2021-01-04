Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.86

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.86 and last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 1276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.09.

About Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

