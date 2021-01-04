NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS NXGPY traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764. NEXT has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

