Noir Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $125,628.78 and $297.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Noir has traded 72% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00324363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00125723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00514230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049613 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,406,304 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

