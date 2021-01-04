Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 34.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after buying an additional 2,486,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,235,000 after buying an additional 1,166,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after buying an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $9,813,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 823.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 322,353 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

