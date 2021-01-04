Nord/LB Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FPE. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €37.85 ($44.53) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.75. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.