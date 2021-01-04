NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €48.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

NOEJ opened at €41.88 ($49.27) on Monday. NORMA Group SE has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of €42.38 ($49.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 722.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.15.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

