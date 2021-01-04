Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 915,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575,114 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,294 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $1,586,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $3,216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

