Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.94.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 129,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 125.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 482.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.