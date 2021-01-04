Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $234,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,374. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.90, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

