Nuggets Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $496,090.70 and $7,033.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

