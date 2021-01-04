Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $160.80 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $160.80 million and $57.06 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens.

Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

