Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.34 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38.

About Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW)

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

