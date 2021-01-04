OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $89.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08. OMRON has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $93.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of OMRON worth $107,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

