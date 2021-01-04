OneLedger Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $124,033.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00042036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00337618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023640 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,847,065 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinEx, Kucoin and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

