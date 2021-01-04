OneLedger Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $114,628.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, UEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00042491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00304528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00022691 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,847,065 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, CoinEx, BitForex, LATOKEN, UEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.