Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives $85.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

ONEXF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Onex from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Onex alerts:

ONEXF opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. Onex has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.