Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.24

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 7001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $273,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth $533,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

