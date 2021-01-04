Open Predict Token Trading Down 2.6% This Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $700,039.25 and $1,107.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00339595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements.

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

