Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Receives €13.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.43 ($15.79).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.73 ($11.45). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.94. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

About Orange S.A. (ORA.PA)

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

