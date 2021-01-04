OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading 5.9% Higher

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.21. 1,279,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,528,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $804.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.54 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 370.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

