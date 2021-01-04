Orbs Price Reaches $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Orbs has a market cap of $26.76 million and $1.11 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

