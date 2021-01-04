Origin Protocol Price Reaches $0.13 (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.05 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00339878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00035198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00023995 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,811,194 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.