Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.42

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 11175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

