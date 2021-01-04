OWNDATA Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $635,799.76 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00034381 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001339 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00021074 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002928 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003198 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.