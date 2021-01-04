Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.06

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.06 and last traded at $137.76, with a volume of 1572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after purchasing an additional 107,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

