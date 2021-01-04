Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Head-To-Head Review

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Painted Pony Energy and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Painted Pony Energy 1 5 1 0 2.00 PDC Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94

Painted Pony Energy currently has a consensus target price of $0.78, suggesting a potential upside of 49.92%. PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Painted Pony Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Painted Pony Energy is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Painted Pony Energy and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Painted Pony Energy -196.11% -7.50% -3.77% PDC Energy -47.97% -2.57% -1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Painted Pony Energy and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Painted Pony Energy $228.15 million 0.37 -$175.48 million N/A N/A PDC Energy $1.16 billion 1.77 -$56.67 million $0.83 24.73

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Painted Pony Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 3.98, meaning that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Painted Pony Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it owned interests in approximately 2,649 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

