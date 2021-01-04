Pakcoin Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $844,800.08 and $778.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 107.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pakcoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 157.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.