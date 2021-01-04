Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $802.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pampa Energía by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pampa Energía by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

