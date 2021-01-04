Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,265,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Pangaea Logistics Solutions makes up about 2.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $28,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of PANL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,378. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $103.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 179,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $541,573.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,863 shares of company stock valued at $568,269. Company insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PANL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.