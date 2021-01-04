PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

PAR Technology stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $69.85.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 24.1% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $12,898,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in PAR Technology by 140.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 284,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

