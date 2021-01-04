Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $10.31

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $10.31 or 0.00032782 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00317419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00521658 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00280602 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050130 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.