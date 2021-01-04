Park National Corp OH Acquires 2,093 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. United Bank raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,107,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.76. 25,579,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,999,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

