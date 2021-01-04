Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.02. 1,114,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $245.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.