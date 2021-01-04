Park National Corp OH Purchases 4,609 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. 8,732,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,720,610. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.