Park National Corp OH Purchases 8,137 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $918,039,000 after acquiring an additional 414,962 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 5,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,313,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,571. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.28. The company has a market capitalization of $424.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.73.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

